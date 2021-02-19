A poster on the wall of Oscar Cashaw’s downtown Johnstown gym bears the face of Frederick Douglass and a quote from the former slave and 19th-century statesman and abolitionist movement leader:
“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”
That statement represents Cashaw’s mission at Fitness Weights and Aerobics Gym on Lincoln Street, where an indoor track, weight room and boxing ring are accompanied by an after-school program for youths that provides teaching and mentoring through Flood City Youth Fitness Academy.
He calls his gym a “safe haven” for city kids and young adults.
Not long ago, Cashaw’s biggest concern was helping young people safely navigate those years between being children and reaching adulthood.
From 2014 to 2017, street shootings were frequent occurrences in Johnstown – often claiming the lives of young, Black men.
Cashaw recalled a young man who was in his facility one day, then dead in a city shooting the next.
“There weren’t enough jobs,” Cashaw said, “so a lot of the young men and women were walking around here creating their own money.”
But the past few years have brought a decline in gun violence in Johnstown.
The police say that’s in part because the instigators are in jail or dead.
But some, including Greater Johnstown head football coach Bruce Jordan, say there also has been a shift in attitudes among the city’s young people thanks to the efforts of parents and local leaders who began talking to kids, and especially Black teens, about the gun culture that was ravaging a generation.
“It became painfully apparent that we needed to do something from a community standpoint, not just as parents or institutions,” said Jordan, who has children attending Greater Johnstown High School.
‘There’s a better way’
Jordan had read the news accounts, and was very aware of the relentless parade of funerals.
In an editorial published Dec. 14, 2017, under the headline “Too many shootings, too little regard for human life,” The Tribune-Democrat lamented these tragic statistics: The city had seen eight fatal street shootings that year, with the average age of those who died just 22.
Jordan connected with what he called “concerned community members” – including Oscar Cashaw; his brother, Alan Cashaw, head of the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP; Greg Jones, at the time a local businessman whose son died in a shooting; city council members the Rev. Sylvia King and Ricky Britt; Reggie Floyd, a pastor and local police officer; and Greater Johnstown boys basketball coach Ryan Durham.
“We decided we needed to go out to the basketball courts and dance competitions and anywhere the kids were and do everything we could to help them understand the seriousness of the situation,” Jordan said. “We needed them to see that there’s a better way.”
Jordan added: “Too many young folks were dying – gun violence, drug overdoses, whatever. We had way too many deaths in our community.”
He said his group encountered teens who were drawn to the drug trade, which also meant guns.
“These kids knew where the guns were,” Jordan said. “They had access to guns. They had access to money. And they knew who was out there looking to harm somebody.”
He added: “It was a difficult situation for all of these teens to be in. Peer pressure can be a challenging thing at that age. But we talked to them. ‘Do you understand that this is final? When you go to prison, that’s final. A life sentence is final.’ That was the message.”
‘Huge cultural issue’
Jordan said those adults connected city teens with peers who had found positive paths – such as West Virginia University football player Exree Loe and Lock Haven University player Anthony Barber – “guys who have gone to college and done well.”
He said: “I used football as a vehicle for my ministry, if you will. You can go to college. You can go to trade school. Football was just the way in.”
Jordan said city police played a key role in reaching young people. Police leaders became allies – led by then-Chief Robert Johnson and then-Captain and now interim Chief Chad Miller, who is a former school resource officer at Greater Johnstown High.
Jordan said the message from police was simple but effective: “The key for all of us is not being afraid to be accountable.”
Miller said police focused on making arrests and putting the instigators in prison.
The interim chief said another factor has been communication with residents, especially teens, including the message that the police aren’t the enemy and a life of crime leads to jail or a cemetery.
Miller shared city arrest data for the past five years for violent crimes involving firearms – including murders and aggravated assaults. There were 40 such arrests in the city in 2016, then a jump to 59 in 2017. The next three years saw a decline – 27 in 2018, 30 in 2019 and 25 in 2020.
“After 2017, we saw the numbers start to come down, and 2020 was our lowest in five years,” Miller said. “We’re trying to do our jobs and be proactive and work these cases.
“But we do realize that you can’t arrest your way out of this situation. You’ve got to have the community’s help. And you’ve got to have buy-in from the kids.”
Like Cashaw, Miller sees an economic factor at work.
“It doesn’t make sense to me why people choose to pick up a gun to settle issues rather than talking it out or just walking away,” Miller said. “But a lot of kids don’t have somewhere safe to sleep. They don’t have enough to eat. All they have is themselves and their pride.
“How do you convince them that it’s not worth dying for. This is still a huge cultural issue and a huge community issue.”
‘Difficult conversations’
Miller pointed to the efforts of the school resource officers who followed him: Justin Spanko at Greater Johnstown High, Charles Cypher at the middle school.
“Next thing is getting someone into the elementary,” the interim chief said. “The earlier you can work with a child, the better off it is.”
Jordan said communication – at home, at school, in the streets and at all levels of government – is the key to keeping the violence at bay.
“Being a parent in those days was not easy at all,” Jordan said. “You knew your son could be going down the street to a friend’s house, and he could be mistaken for someone else, and suddenly your child is gone.
“We had some very difficult conversations, but I’m glad we did. We didn’t bury our heads in the sand.”
A recent evening at Cashaw’s gym saw teens lifting weights, roller-skating and working on boxing skills. School-age children met with tutors or completed their homework before their parents left work and picked them up for supper.
The work to see Johnstown’s kids become adults continues.
“All of these different groups of kids were running around shooting at each other,” Miller said. “Hopefully, this next group of kids grows up without doing that.”
