There’s no doubt the 142-year-old Shaffer Covered Bridge is in need of restoration, local leaders say.
But closing the county bridge, which crosses Bens Creek near Somerset Pike, has also required a multi-mile detour for several homes on the opposite side of the stream, and residents there are worried that could also cause safety issues once winter arrives.
Given the fact a stretch of the road is steep and dirt-covered, township resident Jack Lehew worries if something happens in his wooded neighborhood, EMS crews might not make it in time.
‘I feel like we’re trapped here,” said Lehew, 84, who lives in one of the homes with his wife. “I’ve spent 47 years of my life here ... but I don’t want to die here.”
Lehew was one of three residents who attended Conemaugh Township’s Wednesday meeting to voice concern about the closure.
Conemaugh Township Chairman Steve Buncich said he understands residents’ concerns – and he said the board is working with the county commissioners to see if there’s an option to alleviate their concerns.
There’s no doubt the detour creates a “long way around” to reach their homes
– and once snow starts falling, it’ll be even slower treading because rock salt is useless on dirt roadways, Buncich said.
For residents on the path, Covered Bridge Road is one of just three access points to Somerset Pike – the other is approximately four miles south via Keefer Hill Road. The third winds its way south and then east toward the BP gas station several miles away in the opposite direction.
Each detour is an approximately nine minute drive, according to Google Maps.
The bridge was closed to traffic in June to comply with PennDOT regulations after it failed an inspection, Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
The detours have been in place ever since.
Because of its deteriorating support beams, the biggest concern is that the span’s roof could come toppling down on motorists, Walker said.
The county has estimated the restoration project will cost $190,000 to complete and plans are underway to secure multi-modal transportation funding to complete the work.
After talking with township officials this week, the commissioners are going to reach out to their engineers to see if there are any temporary solutions that could be put in place to enable the bridge to be used this winter, he said.
“But at this point, I don’t know what – or if – there’s anything that can be done,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes.”
