Richland Township residents have filed an appeal challenging the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board’s decision to grant variances for the construction and operation of an asphalt plant in a light industrial zone near residential homes.
The appeal to the zoning hearing board's Aug. 16 decision was filed Sept. 12 in Cambria County Civil Court by Joseph and Carrie Green, Wayne and Cortney Langerholc and Michael and Theresa Carbonara.
Also represented in the appeal are seven other individuals and families who live within a mile of the planned asphalt site.
The defendant in the case is the zoning hearing board. Quaker Sales Corp. has also intervened in support of the zoning hearing board and will be part of proceedings going forward.
All parties met Wednesday for a status conference before Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany.
Creany is expected to issue a scheduling order this week detailing the next proceedings for the case.
The wooded property where Quaker Sales has been granted approval to build was purchased by the company under an option agreement with property owner, Ruth Klementik, in 2021. Quaker Sales subsequently filed an application with the township’s zoning hearing board for a special exception under the township's zoning ordinance to construct and operate an asphalt plant and for the construction of a storage yard in a light industrial zone. In addition, Quaker requested a height variance to construct silos 86 feet high and a baghouse with ductwork 71 feet high.
The zoning hearing board held four hearings on Quaker’s application and voted 3-1 to approve the plan.
In their appeal, plaintiffs said they believe and "therefore aver that the (board’s) decision was in error because it is contrary to law, arbitrary, capricious, abused its discretion, not supported by the evidence of record, unconstitutional and failed to follow proper procedures.”
The appeal makes 26 arguments to support its claim, arguing for example, that the board’s approval of an asphalt plant on Mine 37 Road "is essentially rezoning the light industrial district to a Manufacturing District property.”
With their argument, the appellants makes indirect reference to the HRI Inc. asphalt plant on Solomon Run Road, which had been established in a Manufacturing district years prior to Quaker Sales' application to build in a light industrial zone.
“The zoning ordinance is unconstitutionally vague because the language in it is so ambiguous that reasonable persons may differ as to what is actually permitted or prohibited in said district because the language does not set reasonably clear guidelines for law officials and courts," the appeal said.
The board’s reasons for approval of Quaker Sales' plans are included in a document titled “findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision,” which was provided to the appellants Aug. 16.
In its court filings, the board documented 29 individuals and families who offered testimony that "as a result of the proximity of their residences to the property they may be affected by continual noise, exposure to particulates and VOC due to the prevailing winds and increased traffic. All of the residences are within three quarters of a mile of the property."
The township's ordinance states the Light Industrial District is for light industrial uses which do not have smoke, fumes, odor, dust, noise, vibrations or glowing light noticeable from outside any lot in the district, the board said in its court filings.
“To the extent that fumes are generated by the asphalt plant, the board finds that the emissions are no more than can be expected from the use as an asphalt plant and are regulated by the EPA, DEP and the GP-13 permit issued by the DEP," the board said.
The board also said that while the ordinance lists specific examples of allowed uses in a Light Industrial zone such as dry-cleaning and printing plants, it also allows for the consideration of compatible-type uses.
“The ordinance allows a compatible type manufacturing, light industrial use to the permitted uses in a Light Industrial District," the board said. "The asphalt plant contains many components, including manufacturing of asphalt and the use of trucks to transport the asphalt. These uses are compatible."
The board also said the plant will be on a 109-acre parcel, with only a third of the property being developed. The remaining two-thirds will continue to be wooded which would be a site barrier to the view of those living around Mine 37 and will reduce noise mostly when the as halt is in operation and the trees have leaves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.