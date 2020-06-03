It wasn't just the memory of George Floyd that brought Alexa Carr to Johnstown's unity rally Wednesday.
She was there for her 10-year-old bi-racial brother, too.
Carr, 24, of Johnstown, said she was heartbroken last week when when she saw a video of Floyd dying on the street with an Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck.
Then she became frightened by the realization that she's been trying to protect her young brother from the threat of racism and police brutality for years.
"I realized Tuesday night that I'm always pulling his (sweatshirt) hood down when he's going outside – and that I don't do that for my other brothers, who are white," Carr said. "I'm trying to protect him ... and, I'm treating him differently."
Carr was among a crowd of nearly 50 people who gathered around the main floor rotunda of the Cambria County Central Park Complex for a unity gathering meant to mourn the loss of Floyd and to forge – in local NAACP President Alan Cashaw's words – improved understanding and a multi-generational "sustained movement" to prevent deaths like his from being repeated here.
'Sustained change'
Bruce Haselrig has witnessed the city's struggle firsthand over his 75 years of living in Johnstown – as well as high and low points in the relationship between local police and the black community.
Haselrig said he was also among a small crew of young men who stood on lower Bedford Street in Johnstown to try to quell unrest and vandalism in the hours after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated in April 1968.
"Riots," he said, "don't solve anything.
"I've been involved in many marches over the years. You realize that you have to work together to see progress – and listen to each other," Haselrig said after the gathering, crediting leaders and law enforcement officials who addressed the crowd Wednesday for recognizing that and vowing to work together.
"As they said ... it doesn't happen overnight," he said. "This has to be a sustained change."
'Different experiences'
Police Chief Robert Johnson and Deacon Jeffrey Wilson invited residents to join the department's citizen advisory committee to be part of that change. Event speakers promised outreach efforts, offered ideas about potential legislation and, following the meeting, gathered for an informal discussion about "next steps" that can be taken to keep their ideas alive.
Megan Coyle, 39, of Johnstown said she was glad to hear the group talk about a need for bolstered diversity within the city police department's ranks.
"If I'm a black woman, I'm probably going to feel more comfortable talking to an officer who is a black woman," she said.
She echoed one of Cashaw's comments about a need for continued training for law enforcement personnel when it comes to their interaction with the public.
"When some people grow up in fear of someone with a badge, because they'd seen someone like them murder a man, they are going to be hesitant to dial 911 or walk up and talk with an officer," Coyle said. "(For that officer) that means, you have to learn how to approach them a little differently than you might someone else."
For Sarah Owens, 25, that's one of the stark realizations that Floyd's tragic death brought.
As the white daughter of a police officer, "I grew up respecting police and relying on them," the Johnstown area woman said. "You don't think about the fact that there are other people out there who might have different experiences."
'Take it to heart'
Owens and her friend, Allison Minemyer, both wore black T-shirts with the words "I can't breathe" – Floyd's final words – imprinted on the front while they were downtown Wednesday.
The phrase has become a rallying cry on some of America's streets. But just like a heated protest or a trending social media hashtag, it won't mean anything if communities like theirs aren't willing to put the work in to make change happen over time, they said.
Owens said she was glad to hear community leaders planned to continue meeting to find local solutions.
"Hopefully they take it to heart," she said.
"This has to be the start of something," Carr said, standing outside the Central Park Complex as a car passed by.
"As uncomfortable as some of these things are to acknowledge, you have to talk about it and you have to address it," Carr said. "Or our kids will still be fighting it 60 years down the line."
