EBENSBURG – Several Cambria Township residents are hoping to see action to stop the shrill sound of a nearby pump station following a meeting with representatives of Sunoco last month.
During a township supervisors meeting Wednesday night, Beverly Shutack said the pump station near Wilmore Road began operating earlier this year in conjunction with Sunoco Logistics’ Mariner East II, a 350-mile pipeline that crosses through Cambria and Indiana counties.
That pipeline, which was built to carry ethane, butane and propane to the Atlantic coast, came online in January.
A structure or barrier needs to be built at the Sunoco pump station to prevent sound from reaching homes in the area, including Shutack’s, according to a meeting attended by the supervisors, affected residents and representatives from Sunoco on July 30.
“You can’t even sit out on the deck and talk, you can’t keep the windows open,” Shutack said. “I’m getting two to three hours of sleep a night.”
Supervisor Tim Bracken said it’s a unique problem. Surprisingly, he said, it seems quiet at the actual location of the pump station.
“The noise is traveling,” he said, into the surrounding hills and valleys.
Since the meeting with Sunoco about concerned residents, Bracken said the supervisors have received no communication about the situation.
“There’s been no change,” he said.
Supervisor Jim Melnyk said Sunoco representatives seemed willing to work with residents on a solution, but also cautioned them to be patient.
“I hate to use the phrase time will tell, because every day is a nuisance for you,” Melnyk said, but noted Sunoco representatives said it could take a few months to develop solutions to the problem.
Shutack said she contacted state Rep. Frank Burns about the issue and asked the supervisors if taking action with the Public Utility Commission would be the next step in the process.
“We’re hoping that (Sunoco) will take care of it,” Bracken said. “We’re not going to let it go.”
