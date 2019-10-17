Six unlocked vehicles were entered around 4 a.m. in the Liberty Park area of Ragers Hill Road in Adams Township, with loose change and small items taken, officer Lee Hill said.
Thieves also entered two vehicles in Croyle Township and two vehicles in Ehrenfeld Borough, he said.
Burglars tried unsuccessfully to break into Miller Motor Co., 1167 Forest Hills Drive, late Tuesday into early Wednesday, Hill said.
Residents are advised to lock car doors. Authorities are asking anyone who may have surveillance video to contact Adams Township police at 814-487-4712 or the nonemergency number at 814-472-2100.
