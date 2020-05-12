The main entrance steps at the U.S. Post Office on Franklin Street in downtown Johnstown are being reset, and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Access to the post office can be made by using the side door on Locust Street. Photo taken Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Resetting Post Office steps
The Tribune-Democrat
