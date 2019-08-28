For years, the ambiguity about what it takes for a marijuana user to be declared intoxicated has been debated by both users and pot opponents alike.
Two University of Pittsburgh chemistry researchers – along with Pitt’s Swanson School of Engineering – have developed a device that could potentially answer that question one breath at a time.
Pitt officials said the university researchers have patented a prototype breathalyzer device, Pitt researchers said in a press release, noting it’s not yet ready for commercialization.
“We used machine learning to ‘teach’ the breathalyzer to recognize the presence of THC based on the electrical current’s recovery time, even when there are other substances, like alcohol, present in the breath,” said chemistry doctoral candidate Sean Hwang, one of a cross-disciplinary group that worked to develop the testing device
Carbon tubes 100,000 smaller than a human hair are used to measure THC molecules, the psychoactive element in marijuana, the group said. By doing so, more researchers could begin working to determine the point THC impairment begins in a marijuana user, much like officials in Pennsylvania have settled on a .08 percent blood alcohol level in Pennsylvania and many other states.
Calls for a marijuana breathalyzer have only increased in the years since a growing number of states have legalized medical and/or recreational marijuana – Pennsylvania included.
As is, users can be charged with DUI if the drug is detected at any level in the blood.
