SOMERSET, Pa. – U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler will find himself in an elevated party leadership position in January when the 118th U.S. Congress begins with a new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Reschenthaler, a Republican whose redrawn 14th Congressional District now includes almost all of Somerset County, will serve as chief deputy whip, which will involve helping coordinate votes on bills and shaping an agenda. He will serve under Majority Whip-elect U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, of Minnesota.
Republicans retook control of the House during the recent midterms, following the first two years of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency.
“House Republicans have a tremendous opportunity to show voters we are capable of delivering on our promises and serving as a vital check on Joe Biden’s disastrous agenda,” Reschenthaler said in a released statement. “I want to thank Whip Emmer for the opportunity to serve in this role, and I couldn’t be happier to get to work for the American people.”
Emmer described Reschenthaler, a former Navy lawyer, as “tenacious and determined.”
“His reputation and relationships within the Republican conference speak volumes about his abilities,” Emmer said. “Guy will play a crucial role in House Republicans’ fight to deliver on our commitments to the American people.”
