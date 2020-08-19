A week after learning $69,000 in Community Development Block Grant “stimulus” funding is available for their township, Conemaugh Township supervisors are facing the possibility they may not be able to use the money locally.
With the funding mandated to address COVID-19-related needs in low-income areas – and a looming deadline to spend the money – township officials voted to table a list of resolutions on the matter Wednesday to give themselves a few more weeks to search for options.
“Right now, our understanding is there aren’t any,” township chairman Steve Buncich said.
“But this is a significant amount of money for us, and to simply let it go without doing our due diligence – it could be a lost opportunity.”
As a 4,000 population or greater Block Grant “entitlement community,” Conemaugh Township – and a small number of fellow communities across the region – receive CDBG money annually from the state.
In recent years, the township has used that money for stormwater projects and waterline extensions – but through the CARES Act, a separate round of funds was distributed with the additional stipulation that the money be used to address COVID-19-related issues.
An extra caveat, the federal funds must be spent by Dec. 31.
Buncich hoped the money could be used to support the community’s first responders, whose fundraising events have been hampered by the pandemic.
But that would require the fire or ambulance service’s entire coverage area – the township itself – to fall under the state’s low-income guidelines “and we know that’s not the case,” he said.
As a fallback, township officials can redirect the money to support the Somerset County Blind Association in Somerset Borough, which is in line to receive support from the county’s CDBG allocation, Buncich noted.
Somerset County officials took steps last week to direct as much as $166,000 to support the nonprofit, which provides free transportation to income-eligible people in the region with disabilities and hopes to add job training at its North Center Avenue site.
Conemaugh Township Supervisor Matt Mlaker said the township owes it to local residents to “explore all of our options here” first, saying he plans to see what other communities pursue.
Conemaugh Township is one of five communities in Somerset County in line to receive additional CDBG funds through the CARES Act that was passed early this summer.
Jenner Township, Somerset Borough, Somerset Township and Windber are also receiving allocations.
Windber Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said borough officials aren’t sure what they’ll do with their $61,000 grant either.
“We’re eternally grateful for these opportunities but programs like this leave our hands tied a lot of times,” Furmanchik said, noting that in times like these, he’d also like to see volunteer groups and first responders benefit from COVID-19 funds.
“But with (CDBG-CV funds), there’s so many restrictions.”
