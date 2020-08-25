HARRISBURG – Stymied by the state Supreme Court once in an attempt to end the governor’s emergency declaration, Republicans in the General Assembly are trying again, pointing to a passage in the state Constitution that says they alone have the power to suspend laws.
State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler, said lawmakers intend to cite Article 1, Section 12 of the state Constitution, which states the Legislature has the authority to suspend laws.
“Just as the Declaration of Independence announced the birth of our great nation in 1776 in defense of our inalienable rights, a Declaration of Suspension shall protect and preserve the constitutionally affirmed rights of our citizens today,” he said.
The proposal “isn’t based in reality,” said Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf.
“It’s just another attempt by the Republicans in the legislature to deflect from the fact that they have no real interest in helping Pennsylvanians,” she said.
“These members should focus on things that will truly make a positive impact in the commonwealth by following the advice of public health experts, encouraging mask wearing, providing resources for small businesses, restaurants and advocating for protections for our front line workers such as paid sick leave and hazard pay.”
Bill Patton, a spokesman for House Democrats, agreed that the proposal won’t withstand scrutiny.
“Some obstinate voices in the legislature are attempting to conjure a new constitutional authority where none exists,” he said. “No serious lawmaker will entertain this foolishness, much less the courts.”
Metcalfe said the lawmakers intend to suspend the 1978 law that gives the governor emergency powers, a move they say would bring his emergency declaration to an end. The move to repeal the emergency powers law is needed because it’s being employed in a way that lawmakers didn’t plan for it to be used, Metcalfe said.
“It was intended that it would be used in temporary situations in which the Legislature couldn’t convene,” he said.
Wolf’s emergency declaration has been in place for five months.
The move comes as the latest front in the ongoing battle between the Democratic Wolf and Republicans who hold the majority in both chambers of the Legislature.
Lawmakers tried this summer to end Wolf’s emergency declaration by passing a resolution. In a bid to avoid a veto from the governor, lawmakers asserted that resolutions don’t need to be presented to the governor for his approval. The state Supreme Court, on which Democrats hold a 5-2 majority, rejected that argument and the governor vetoed the resolution.
It’s not clear how much momentum the latest proposal has.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said lawmakers first will try to determine if there are enough votes to override Wolf’s veto on HR 836. The state House returns to session next week.
“When we return to session next week, we will be prioritizing the need to hold Gov. Wolf accountable and return power to the people by attempting to override the governor’s veto of House Resolution 836. The Wolf administration’s handling of this pandemic has cost lives and livelihoods and their actions should no longer continue unchecked,” Gottesman said.
Lawmakers who joined Metcalfe to announce the new attack on Wolf’s emergency powers said they feel like they need to try a new approach since the governor’s business restrictions haven’t been completely lifted.
“We lost faith in the Supreme Court,” said state Rep. Frank Ryan, R-Lebanon.
Metcalfe said there are acts of the Legislature that don’t need to be presented to the governor, such as proposed Constitutional amendments.
He said that the proposed declaration to suspend the emergency powers law would not need to go to the governor for his approval.
State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, had authored the resolution, HR 836, that attempted to end the emergency declaration.
He said that the Constitution indicates that lawmakers can repeal laws.
“We can do it,” he said.
