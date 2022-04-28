JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Republican Committee plans to hold a Get Out the Vote rally and ride on Sunday.
The event will begin at noon in a parking lot near the site of the former Circuit City at The Johnstown Galleria complex in Richland Township. There will be speakers, music and food vendors. Information about voting will be provided.
Republican candidates for governor, U.S. senator and local Pennsylvania House of Representatives districts have been invited.
A 35-mile GOTV ride will then take place throughout the county. Confederate States of America flags are not permitted on the ride.
