JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As part of a listening tour, U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Bartos visited business leaders in Johnstown on Friday for a roundtable discussion, eight months out from May primary elections.
Bartos, a Republican Montgomery County real estate developer, is hoping to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in 2022.
At the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce headquarters in downtown Johnstown, business owners shared their concerns about the economy – runaway inflation, supply chain disruption and hiring issues.
Mike Artim, owner of Balance Restaurant on Main Street, said his business is in the midst of a major construction expansion. However, Artim said he is six months behind schedule due to contractor delays driven by inflation of building materials.
“This inflation has an impact on our future planning,” he said.
Bartos said he knows Artim’s struggle and has spoken to hundreds of business owners hoping for an end to the economic turmoil dragging on since March 2020.
Bartos said inflation is one thing a senator can address – largely by “keeping government out of the way of the market.”
With local First National Bank Vice President Greg Winger seated beside him, Bartos praised community banks as heroes for administering federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to keep business afloat during the shutdown.
Winger said inflation continues to “frighten” his customers.
Rising inflation, prices of raw materials and energy have followed a surge in demand after COVID-19 lockdowns.
The Friday round table in Johnstown was attended by business leaders from Wessel & Co., Laurel Auto Group, McAneny Bros., Wenturine Brothers Lumber, PavCon LLC, First National Bank and Balance Restaurant.
Bartos has no previous experience in office, but in the 2018 campaign cycle, he was the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, winning a four-way primary and receiving almost 50% of the vote before losing to Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the general election.
Toomey is not seeking re-election in 2022, which has attracted Democrats and Republicans including Bartos to make a bid for the seat.
Laurel Auto Group owner Matt Smith spoke about employment needs, in particular, a need for technicians in the automobile industry.
Smith said there are jobs paying six-figure salaries that can be obtained from a trade school education, but people still seem to choose racking up debt from a four-year college.
Bartos agreed, saying he believes Congress should provide more funds to incentivize high school graduates to study a trade, join the police force or be a firefighter.
Smith said he sees trades dwindling despite opportunity.
“The trades are slowly getting to a point where there is no new blood,” he said.
