SOMERSET, Pa. – Three months after the state legislature started a new year with a new Democratic governor, two Republican lawmakers told constituents in Somerset County on Thursday that they anticipate working more closely with Gov. Josh Shapiro than his predecessor, Tom Wolf.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, and state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, spoke with constituents after a breakfast buffet at Oakhurst Grille & Event Center on Glades Pike, Somerset.
A few dozen attendees – all members of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce – listened as the legislators gave updates about what’s been happening in Harrisburg since January. The constituents also asked the lawmakers questions about how Harrisburg can help communities deal with workforce shortages.
The state’s legislative chambers reconvene Monday for a new session.
Both lawmakers said they are optimistic about working with Shapiro, who was ushered into the governor’s office after the November general election.
Stafano and Metzgar argued that the differences between Wolf and Shapiro begin with their backgrounds.
Wolf came from the business world and tried to run government like a CEO, which prevented dialogue with legislators, Stefano said.
“I answer to you, my constituents. I don’t answer to (Wolf),” Stefano said. “I had that conversation with him a couple times – ‘I have to respond to my constituents. I represent them, not you.’ That’s where our battles happened. We’d say, ‘This is what we are working on.’ He’d say, ‘Send it to me and I’ll decide.’ That’s not how you lead. So I’m curious to see what will happen” with Shapiro.
In contrast to Wolf, Shapiro has previously served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Metzgar was a former colleague in the House.
“I had a unique position in that (Shapiro) and I served in the legislature together,” Metzgar said. “We don’t really agree on much politically, but we agree on working together, so that’s been good. The governor and I have a pretty cordial personal relationship. That allows me to call him anytime I want. The last governor was somewhat distant. That made things difficult. You can’t make a deal with someone you can’t really talk to.”
Both legislators said they believe Shapiro has aspirations to run for president on the Democratic ticket. As a result, they expect he will likely take pains to work across the aisle while leading Pennsylvania’s government, which features a Republican-controlled Senate and a House with a slim majority of Democrats.
“I think he has aspirations for higher office and wants to put Pennsylvania higher on the list,” Stefano said. “Let’s leverage that, if that’s what he wants, let’s be there for him.”
Metzgar echoed Stefano.
“I think Shapiro is angling to be president, and that will temper some of the more liberal policies that he and I have disagreed about,” Metzgar said. “He’s just not going to be able to get those done and doesn’t want to be painted with those as he moves into the next era of his political path, so I’m optimistic that we can get some things done.”
Neither legislator fired shots at Shapiro’s $44.4 billion state budget proposal made last month, except some mild disagreement with one of his methods for addressing the state’s worker shortages with a tax credit to incentivize more workers in key jobs.
Shapiro proposed a refundable tax credit of up to $2,500 every year for up to three years for anyone who earns a new license or certification to be a teacher, nurse or police officer, or for anyone who has such a license and decides to move to Pennsylvania for work.
Worker shortages, especially in those three occupations, are among the “biggest challenges the commonwealth must address in the years ahead in order to be competitive and have safe, healthy communities,” Shapiro’s budget website says.
The topic of worker shortages came when the legislators took questions from attendees.
Mike Parks, program development manager for The Challenge Program that connects high school students to businesses, said the worker shortage in manufacturing and trades is preventing local manufacturing businesses from taking on new contracts.
“What is the talk in Harrisburg to possibly address this?” he asked.
Stefano agreed there are fewer people coming into the workforce than leaving it.
“That is a sign of the demographics we are facing, not just here in the United States, but South Korea, Japan and China is right behind,” he said. “Our birth rates are too low and retirements during COVID put an exclamation point on it. We are seeing shortages in teaching and nursing, so what the governor’s plan is, is to attach a tax credit to help people get engaged in those fields, but I don’t know that’s the answer.”
Stefano outlined two barriers to the workforce that he said the legislature should address.
He said he doesn’t know how much of the state’s potential workforce is staying home – and he said putting his focus on welfare programs gets him into conflicts, but that’s another area to examine, he said.
“I say a lot of those programs – and this is where I fight – I say if government incentivizes the wrong behavior, and we make it too easy to live off the government instead of to work,” he said. “We reap what we sow. A lot of that happened during COVID, and I think people realized they could do that.”
Another issue affecting the workforce is available child care, he said.
“I’m working on a child care workforce commission legislation,” he said. “We are studying child care because that is a major problem coming out of COVID – we don’t have our child care back up again, and that eliminates a huge section of our workforce. That is something that will be introduced in the next couple of weeks.”
