Legislative update

State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, and state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, gave updates at Thursday’s breakfast event in Somerset on multiple issues facing the legislature, including ...

• Occupational licensure delays: On Monday, the Senate is scheduled for a hearing on licensure delays in nursing that are causing medical offices to temporarily close until the state renews licenses, said Stefano, chairman of the Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensing Committee.

• Developing energy policy: Stefano said the Senate is prioritizing a comprehensive energy package.

“We need to have a level playing field, and right now we don’t,” he said. “We are in coal country here in Somerset. The Homer City plant just closed down – one of our last coal-fired power plants. That’s an issue. We need to have all energy at the table, not just some.

“And talking about carbon output of green energies, I want all carbon footprint included, not just the end result. There’s a lot of mining involved to make solar panels, and that expands the carbon footprint, as well as diesel-fueled shipping of panels. That all needs to be factored in.”

• Open primary elections: The Senate Policy Committee is scheduled for a hearing on open primaries next week, Stefano said.

“I’m curious to see what the input is,” he said. “I used to be opposed to that, but now I’m questionable, because there is a whole bunch of people who are outside of the primary process. Pennsylvania is one of the last states to still have a closed primary.”

• Turnpike tunnel: The legislators expect a status update from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in May regarding the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel near New Baltimore.

The commission in January awarded a design contract of up to $16 million to design a new roadway, cutting through a mountaintop to eliminate the tunnel.

The project has faced strong opposition from environmental groups and government officials. Stefano and Metzgar said they would continue to fight cutting the mountain.

“It’s been an issue for 25 years, and it’s come up again,” Stefano said. “I just asked about the quality of the tunnel and everything is fine. Nothing is at risk structurally. The Turnpike Commission wants six lanes everywhere – that’s what created this. I don’t think you’ll see anything happen with this for another 10 years.”

Metzgar added that he fought to maintain the mountain during former Gov. Tom Corbett’s administration: “I said, ‘Why is our mountain any less valuable than the mountain with the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (in Pittsburgh)?’ We have no less value because we are rural – that is the intrinsic battle we have to fight.”

• Child care: Stefano said he’s working on legislation with the state’s child care workforce commission: “We are studying child care because that is a major problem coming out of COVID – we don’t have our child care back up again, and that eliminates a huge section of our workforce. That is something that will be introduced in the next couple of weeks.”