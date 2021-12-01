JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dr. Nche Zama, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon who trained at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic and Harvard University, wants to make Pennsylvania the healthiest state in the country.
“We can do that,” Zama said. “I am absolutely convinced.”
He has worked toward that goal as a doctor. Now he wants to carry his mission into government, having announced his candidacy for governor.
“I say Pennsylvania is very sick and it needs a doctor,” said Zama, a Republican, who visited Cambria County Republican headquarters in Richland Township on Wednesday. “It’s very sick because of our educational system, which has been mediocre and getting worse year after year for a very long time, and our children are not getting the value that they deserve to get and a quality, competitive education with the rest of the industrialized world and even evolving countries.”
Zama feels the state’s problems with overall health exacerbated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, during which the majority of deaths and serious cases have been among the elderly and people with preexisting conditions.
“The focus was so myopic because the focus was just on vaccines, vaccines, vaccines,” Zama said. “I’m not anti-vax, but I think there are other options that we should have used conjoined to be able to bring the maximum value to the great people of this commonwealth – nutritional intervention being one of them, cessation of cigarette smoking being the other, instructions of better management of diabetes, which is so prevalent it’s almost epidemic in our state.”
Zama said one of his first steps would be to establish a “high-performance team” as a preventive medicine and pandemic council.
In Zama’s opinion, the state’s reaction to the pandemic was “mismanaged” and led to thousands of preventable deaths.
“I would have not done any shutdowns, absolutely, because it’s been shown that has destroyed the economy and destroyed lives to no benefit,” Zama said. “The reaction to the pandemic was mostly out of fear, not from scientific, empirical facts. And, also, what I would have done is we’ve had a two-year window where I would have pushed preventive medicine.”
A native of Cameroon, Zama came to the United States with $20 to his name as a teenager.
Zama has founded a humanitarian organization to provide medical care to the poor and disadvantaged, financially supported more than two dozen nieces and nephews through college, and contributed to the creation of an academy in Africa to train innovative thinkers. He hopes to continue that type of work as governor.
“I’m inspired to run because of my fundamental love for human service,” Zama said.
