JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The race for the 72nd Legislative District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is apparently heading from the campaign trail into the courtroom.
On Wednesday, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, released a television advertisement, alleging that his opponent, Renae Billow, a Republican, “scammed taxpayer money” from an emergency relief fund to pay off her mortgage, while, around the same time, buying a property next to her home “just so Renae could have a yard behind her pool.”
Jesse Daniel, an attorney representing Billow and her campaign, called the advertisement “intentionally false.”
He plans to file a complaint for defamation against Burns and the Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee in the Cambria County Courts of Common Pleas by end of business on Friday. Daniel has sent cease and desist requests to television stations asking for them to stop airing the advertisement.
Billow lost her job at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and received forbearance of her mortgage through a federal program, according to Daniel.
“What Renae did is she basically had the government pay the sum of about $9,800 directly to her mortgage company and then she gave the government another mortgage on her house, by which she is required to pay back that money,” Daniel said.
“So the taxpayers didn’t buy her house. The taxpayers, if anything, like they did for a lot of other people in Cambria County, gave her a temporary loan, which she will pay back and she’s required to pay back.”
The advertisement showed mugshot-type images of Billow with the words “Scammer Renae Billow.”
A search of the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania’s online database showed no criminal activity that would result in a mugshot being taken, only routine traffic violations.
Billow and Burns have been contacted for comment.
Check back with The Tribune-Democrat for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.