Due to the withdrawal of a candidate, the Cambria County Republican Committee is in search of a qualified individual to be appointed as the Republican candidate for Cambria County coroner.
In order to be appointed and listed on the Nov. 5 ballot, the selected individual must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of Cambria County for at least one year and a current registered member of the Republican Party since 30 days prior to the primary election.
To qualify to be a coroner in Cambria County, an individual must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of the county for at least one year, attain the most votes in the general election and complete a one-week certification course within six months of being elected.
Preference will be given to those with education, training, experience or military service in a related field.
Interested individuals should contact the Cambria County Republican Committee at 814-254-4322 to schedule an interview. All prospective interviewees will be vetted.
