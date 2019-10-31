As expected, Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation, including the region’s two representatives, voted along strict party lines regarding a resolution that directed certain committees to continue ongoing investigations into the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump on Thursday.
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, 13th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, 15th Congressional District, joined the commonwealth’s seven other Republican legislators who opposed the measure that passed 232-196.
Nine Pennsylvania Democrats voted in favor.
Republicans had criticized Democrats for conducting the investigation in what they considered to be secrecy, with Joyce calling it a “Soviet-style process” with the resolution being presented “under the guise of transparency.”
“From the beginning, this unprecedented inquisition has been a breathless political tactic that denies President Trump due process and robs elected members of Congress from fulfilling their Constitutional responsibilities,” Joyce said in a released statement. “Today’s vote changes nothing and is shameful.
“The American people won’t be fooled by House Democrats’ tricks. We must stand for true accountability and fairness.
“Anything less than a transparent and open process is a political sham that demeans the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s time to restore fairness and integrity to Congress.”
Thompson has also raised objections to the process.
“For five weeks, the House Democrats have held a secret tribunal in the basement of the Capitol, blocking nearly 75% of members from attending hearings or receiving testimony and information,” Thompson said in an email response. “Today, a resolution to formalize this tainted process is too little, too late. The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has proven himself on countless occasions to be incapable of an impartial inquiry. This exercise is rooted in partisan politics with a pre-determined outcome and certainly not the rule of law.”
Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower accused Trump of attempting to coerce Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.
The vote on H. RES. 660 provided guidelines for the format of an open hearing.
“This resolution sets the rules for the upcoming hearings,” U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a Democrat whose 17th District includes all of Beaver County, along with part of Allegheny and a sliver of Butler, in a press release. “I believe everyone benefits from clear rules, so I voted yes. I have not made any decision about impeachment, nor will I until all the evidence is in.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Democrat whose 18th District includes Pittsburgh, offered similar support for the resolution, saying, “The impeachment inquiry so far has uncovered substantial evidence that the president abused the power of his office, undermined our democracy, and endangered our national security. I voted in favor of the resolution establishing ground rules for the next stages of the impeachment inquiry. I believe my Constitutional duty requires nothing less.”
