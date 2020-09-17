Early reports suggest fatal overdoses in the United States rebounded in 2019 – unlike the Cambria-Somerset region – and that the one-year downturn the year before was likely due to China’s decision to crack down on carfentenil, not widespread overdose prevention measures, a University of Pittsburgh research team suggests.
The University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health published findings on their study this week, calling 2018 a one-year pause in what continues to be an upward curve in fatal overdoses over the past 40 years.
“We are concerned that policymakers may have interpreted the one-year downturn in 2018 as evidence for an especially effective national response or the start of a long-term trend,” lead author Hawre Jalal, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of health policy and management at Pitt Public Health, said. “Unfortunately, that isn’t supported by the data.”
The researchers said provisional Centers for Disease Control data suggests there have been a 5.6% increase in fatal overdoses nationwide since 2018.
Stresses that arise from the COVID-19 pandemic such as job losses and isolation could add to that increase, the group warned.
Cambria County has been in a continued three-year decline in fatal overdoses, but Coroner Jeff Lees said last month this year’s preliminary numbers are on the same track as 2019.
