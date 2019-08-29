Reports of a man brandishing a gun in the Hornerstown neighborhood prompted a search and 90-minute lockdown in the neighborhood and safety precautions at two nearby schools, Johnstown Police said.
City police were initially dispatched to the intersection of Fronheiser and McMillen streets shortly before 1 p.m. on a report of a young man waving a gun – and it led to a foot pursuit to the 600 block of Ash Street, Police Captain Chad Miller said.
Following emergency protocol, Ash Street was locked down by police and officials at Johnstown Middle School, Johnstown High School and Bishop McCort were all contacted to take precautions, he said.
“There was no direct threat made to any of the schools.
“But anytime something like this happens in nearby neighborhoods, it’s our procedure to alert them,” Miller said.
Efforts to locate the young man were unsuccessful, Miller said.
Police described the man as a younger black man wearing all black clothing.
As of Thursday afternoon, the incident was not believed to be related to a shooting that occurred the night before in the Dale Borough neighborhood, Miller said.
Anyone with information that might help authorities is asked to contact investigators by calling the county non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.
Greater Johnstown and Bishop McCort school officials locked their doors to require all students and staff to remain inside the building as a precaution and administrators notified parents through text messages and other alerts.
Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said that the district was able to enact a “shelter in place” order quickly once it was clear the threat was not on the school’s property, allowing students to continue with their classes within a locked building.
Johnstown Police was stationed at the schools during dismissal at the end of the school day for an extra layer of security, Bishop McCort Principal Tom Smith said.
Smith credited the high level of cooperation between the parties Thursday.
“As soon as (Greater Johnstown) Principal Mike Dadey found out, he picked up the phone and called me right away,” Smith said. “We appreciate that.”
