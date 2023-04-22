JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown Elementary School teacher Stacy Ford has become used to doing more with less – larger class sizes, fewer staffers, not enough teaching materials.
That’s the reality of working in a school district that’s reportedly underfunded.
A boost from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding during the COVID-19 pandemic changed that – at least for a short time.
Greater Johnstown School District received tens of millions in new dollars that allowed it to upgrade aging facilities, hire additional staffers and purchase needed curriculum.
“The funding really just changed the whole dynamics of the system,” Ford said, “from the academic side of it, to the emotional side of it, to the behavioral side of it, to the capital projects.”
Ford’s district is one of many across the state that could use a significant financial boost to better meet students’ needs, according to a new study from PA Schools Work, a coalition of organizations that represents teachers, parents and communities advocating for public schools.
The report stated: “Pennsylvania has the widest funding gap between wealthy and poor school districts of any state in the country, with the wealthiest school districts spending 33% more on each student than the poorest districts.”
As a result, it said, “four of every five of the state’s school districts, serving 1.4 million students, are not getting their fair state share,” resulting in lost opportunities for students, a lack of help when needed, and less personal attention and access to adequate curricula.
Ford said every educator knows that a little more money goes a long way in a classroom.
The second-grade teacher works with learners who may still be struggling with letter identification and sound identification.
With the additional ESSER funding, Ford was able to get the materials she needed to better teach these students, leading them to make significant improvements – and build confidence.
“It’s a beautiful thing to watch a student go from a non-reader to a reader,” she said.
Report: More money a must
The PA Schools Work study said that schools in Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 – which covers parts of Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties – would require several million dollars more per district to be fully funded by the state and get students the help they need.
For example, Greater Johnstown would need upwards of $16 million to reach that level.
Because of low property values, the district must rely heavily on state and federal subsidies. A 2022-23 budget proposal shows that around 51% of district revenues would come from state sources, while nearly 32% was set to come from federal money, leaving a roughly 17% local contribution.
Richland School District, considered one of the wealthiest in Cambria County, would need nearly $5 million more to be fully funded, according to the report. Tyrone Area would require almost $7 million, as would Forest Hills, while Altoona Area would need $29 million, according to the report.
Greater Johnstown and Altoona Area school districts held a joint press conference in March in conjunction with other urban school districts to call on state legislators to better fund their schools. The event was organized by the Pennsylvania League of Urban Schools – a caucus of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
The gathering came on the heels of state Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer’s ruling in favor of state public schools during a fair funding lawsuit brought by plaintiffs including Greater Johnstown School District, requiring Pennsylvania’s legislature to adjust the state’s school funding formula to ensure equitable funding for all public schools.
The PA Schools Work report also shows that many districts in IU8 would need a large boost to cover instructional cost increases since 2011, when the state “dramatically reduced education funding.”
For example, Penn Cambria School District saw a roughly $2 million increase in instructional costs to date, with $90,000 more coming from the state to cover that jump in expenditures.
Somerset Area School District has a similar situation – its costs went up by around $3.2 million, but it only received $648,178 to make up the difference.
‘Left to hold this burden’
Additionally, these schools’ boards approved, in some cases, multiple increases to local taxes in order to raise more revenue throughout the past 12 years.
With the exception of Somerset Area, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Richland and Westmont Hilltop school districts, local revenues make up less than half of the total funding for the rest of the Intermediate Unit 8 school districts.
Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said that she knows increasing local tax contributions in low-wealth districts such as hers could lead to a further exodus from the community.
“I recognize the community cannot be burdened with additional taxes to support the ever-changing world of education,” she said.
Greater Johnstown attempted to increase local revenue in 2017 by raising taxes to make up for its financial deficit, but the result turned out poorly. Arcurio said the rise set off a trend of reassessments to city properties. That led to a decrease in property value estimates, and the district lost money.
Arcurio has been a local advocate for equitable funding for years and testified on her district’s behalf during the fair funding lawsuit. She argues that students’ success shouldn’t be dictated by their ZIP code – that students in less well-off districts should have the same opportunities to succeed as those in wealthy schools.
She also noted that a quick way to boost revenue for public schools would be cyber and charter school reform.
According to the report, IU8 schools saw anywhere from no increase in payments to charter schools since 2011 to a 569% jump – in Claysburg-Kimmel School District – resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars paid out.
Greater Johnstown’s annual contribution to cyber charter schools is in excess of $3 million, Arcurio said.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re left to hold this burden,” she said.
Arcurio stressed that she’s not against parental choice in education or the option of cyber education – Greater Johnstown has its own virtual option – but she just wants a reasonable price tag and for her schools to not be solely responsible for the payments.
PA Schools Work states that, to fix these issues, Pennsylvania “must fund public education equitably and adequately so that all Pennsylvania students, regardless of race, ethnicity, ability, family income or the community where they live, can attend public schools that will ensure they graduate with the 21st-century skills necessary for success in college or a career.”
That can be accomplished, the organization said, by ensuring sufficient resources for special education and career and technical education, raising basic education funding by at least $3 billion through Pennsylvania’s fair funding formula, generating necessary revenues through recurring and sustainable funding sources, and delivering targeted property tax relief to those who need it.
Data shared by the group is the same as what has been reported by Fund Our Schools PA, a site produced by the Education Law Center and Public Interest Law Center, which represented the suing school districts in the fair funding lawsuit.
“According to the state’s benchmark, 277 Pennsylvania districts need more than $2,000 more per student to adequately support their students’ learning needs and graduate them ready to compete in today’s economy,” Fund Our Schools PA said. “Altogether, according to the benchmarks built into state law, districts statewide need $4.6 billion more invested over time to adequately educate our children.”
