JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were 111,011 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania in May, more than double April’s total of 39,981, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday.
That’s an average of 3,581 cases a day in May. The first two weeks of June averaged 2,816 new cases a day.
The department’s monthly update also showed the number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 more than doubled from 651 on May 1 to 1,329 on June 1.
There were 591 new deaths related to COVID-19 in May, up from 403 deaths in April, but well below March’s total of 984 COVID deaths. During the first two weeks of June, there have been 164 COVID-19 deaths.
The health department normally issues its weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesdays, but this week’s report was not posted by 9 p.m. on Wednesday. That report breaks down data to the county level.
