A shots fired incident reportedly took place on Saturday, around 9:40 p.m., in the 300 block of Daniel Street in Johnstown’s Oakhurst neighborhood.
A call was made to the Johnstown Police Department that a group of people was standing near a car when individuals arrived and allegedly fired shots. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnstown police at 814-472-2100 or utilize the Johnstown Police tip411 line by texting keyword “JPD” to 847411, adding a space, typing a tip and hitting send.
