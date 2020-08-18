Johnstown has been ranked as the poorest town in Pennsylvania with a population under 25,000, according to a report published earlier this year by the finance news website 24/7 Wall St.
“The typical household in Johnstown today earns just $24,294 a year, less than half the $59,445 state median household income and the $60,293 national figure,” wrote authors Samuel Stebbins and Evan Comen. “Some 43.8% of households receive food stamps, more than triple the 13.2% state and 12.2% national recipiency rates.”
The site listed Johnstown’s poverty rate as 38.7%, more than three times Pennsylvania’s 12.8% rate, and its median home value as $39,700, less than a quarter of the state’s $174,100 figure.
The data used for the report was taken from the five-year estimates contained in the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.
