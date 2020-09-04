State troopers in Ebensburg are looking into the theft of several flags from a veterans’ memorial outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Coalport, Clearfield County, they reported Friday.
Someone stole an American flag, a Pennsylvania flag and a black-and-white POW/MIA flag from the memorial at 1070 Main St., Coalport, some time between 7 a.m. Aug. 25 and 5:48 p.m. Sept. 1, according to troopers’ report.
Anyone with information on the theft was asked to contact state police.
Each of the 5-foot-by-8-foot flags was valued at $75, and $25 worth of damage was done to the ropes that were holding them up, troopers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.