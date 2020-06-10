Work will begin Monday on the Main Street bridge replacement project in Scalp Level, PennDOT announced Wednesday.
The $1.9 million project will include the replacement of the bridge that carries Main Street over Little Paint Creek at the southern end of the borough, the realignment of the roadway and the elimination of a separate bridge on nearby Bantley Place.
Workers from Mele & Mele & Sons Inc., of Braddock, the prime contractor for the project, will begin working in the project area on Monday; flaggers will direct traffic.
Then, beginning on June 19, a 5.2-mile-long detour around the project area will be implemented.
Traffic will be detoured along Main Street, Locust Street, First Street, Eisenhower Boulevard and Scalp Avenue, according to PennDOT.
Work will wrap up for the season by Nov. 15.
The project is expected to be completed by March 2021.
