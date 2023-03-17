EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority has entered an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to repair the streambank along the Rexis Branch of the Ghost Town Trail in Vintondale.
A two-mile section of the Rexis Branch from Red Mill Road to the U.S. Route 422 underpass has been closed since Feb. 22 due to erosion of the streambank.
The board was first notified of erosion in the area last spring when Indiana County, which maintains that portion of the trail for Cambria County, placed a snow fence as a safety precaution.
Board Chairman Thomas Kakabar said that he received notice that all permits have been approved and efforts to mobilize equipment would begin Friday and that the streambank stabilization work would begin early next week.
“Folks have recognized it as an urgency and stepped forward to get it funded, get it repaired, get it permitted,” he said.
He said that he did some calculations and believes about $272,000 worth of work has gone into the project.
According to Cliff Kitner, the authority’s executive director, the project will cost $100,000 and is being funded by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 12.
“They had some mitigation money left over from a couple of projects, and they're sending it to us to do the streambank restoration,” he said.
The construction is expected to be completed by the end of the month.
