State Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-73rd Legislative District, plans to hold an outreach event to aid local veterans at his Hastings office, 264 Haida Ave., Hastings, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
An American Legion representative will be present to provide information about pensions, compensation, educational opportunities and health care. Appointments are necessary and may be scheduled by calling 814-765-0609 or 814-247-6210.
“Once again in January, the men and women who serve and have served our country will have a chance to meet across the desk with someone who can provide answers to specific questions they have,” Sankey said. “It’s the least we can do for our veterans as a reward for their service and dedication.”
