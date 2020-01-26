State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, has been named deputy chairman of the House Majority Policy Committee.
The committee travels throughout the state on a regular basis, working on issues involving healthcare, small business, jobs, education, innovation and state-federal government reforms.
“State legislators have a responsibility to establish relationships with other members to gain knowledge outside the comfort zone of your district,” Rigby said. “One of the ways I’ve chosen to do this is by attending as many of this committee’s hearings and tours as I can, and it is an honor to be asked to serve in this manner.”
As a freshman lawmaker, he described the policy committee’s typical workload as “a crash course in state government for House members.”
Committee Chairwoman and State Rep. Donna Oberlander, a fellow Republican, said Rigby will do a “terrific job” as the committee’s newest deputy chairman.
