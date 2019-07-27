For a half year now, state Rep. Jim Rigby has attended legislative meetings and local community events, examined issues from the opioid epidemic to blight, met with elected officials and nonprofit volunteers, all while acclimating himself to a new split life between his hometown of Ferndale and the capital in Harrisburg, as the 71st Legislative District’s representative.
Rigby, a Republican, took his oath of office in January, having defeated Democratic Rep. Bryan Barbin, a five-term incumbent, in 2018.
He described the experience, so far, as being “good, very good.”
“Harrisburg is a little different than what I thought it was going to be,” Rigby said. “All in all, it’s everything I thought it would be and then some. No regrets.
“A lot of work to do. Still a lot of meetings to take place and a lot of folks to meet with. I’m enjoying it.”
Rigby, a former borough council member, police officer and volunteer firefighter in Ferndale, said he likes aspects of being in the House of Representatives, such as working to craft legislation through participating in the Children & Youth, Local Government, Urban Affairs, and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness committees and already helping more than 1,000 individuals by providing constituent services.
But the freshman legislator has issues with other parts of how the House functions.
“I find the House itself is a little disrespectful,” Rigby said.
“In our first hour, we go in, and we have the prayer and the pledge, and then we recognize our guests. I just thought more members would be down on the House floor that first hour when we’re introducing people and welcoming people into their house.”
His 71st District consists of Adams Township, Brownstown, Conemaugh Township, Daisytown, Dale, East Conemaugh, Ehrenfeld, Ferndale, Franklin, Geistown, Johnstown, Lorain, Richland Township, Scalp Level, South Fork, Southmont, Stonycreek Township, Summerhill, Westmont and West Taylor Township in Cambria County and Paint Borough in Somerset County.
Johnstown, with an estimated population of 19,500, is the hub.
But the municipality, which was recently named the seventh poorest city in the nation by 24/7 Wall St., a website that offers analysis and commentary for U.S. and Global Equity investors, faces many challenges, including one-third of citizens living in poverty, an opioid crisis, aging infrastructure, a decades-long brain drain, rampant blight and unemployment consistently higher than the state and federal levels.
“Johnstown didn’t just overnight become where we are,” Rigby said. “This was years and years. It’s going to take some time to bring us back. But I’m very optimistic. I think the future is very bright for this area.”
Rigby offered some of his thoughts about those issues during an interview on Monday at Johnstown’s Central Park.
• • •
More than 62.3 million prescription pain pills were supplied to Cambria County from 2006 through 2012, according to a nationwide database recently created by The Washington Post.
The average of 61.5 pills per resident per year ranked highest among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and played a role in Cambria frequently being listed as one of the commonwealth’s top counties for overdose deaths per capita.
Rigby, though, feels the area now has a better understanding of opioid abuse than during the years covered by the research.
“I don’t think, even as early as eight years ago, we knew enough about the opioids other than everybody thought it was the miracle drug because it eliminated pain,” Rigby said. “I don’t think they knew what the addiction side of that was. So I think we know a lot more now.
“I know a lot of the hospitals now are giving Ibuprofen. Deal with it with aspirin and Ibuprofen. We know more now, so hopefully those numbers come down.”
Meanwhile, concerning marijuana use in the state, Rigby said, “I don’t have a problem with medicinal. I’m still not bought into the recreational.
“Find me a test, like they have for the BAC, so that I know when that guy’s coming to work, he didn’t just smoke one before he crossed that threshold.”
• • •
In February, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, held a press conference in Johnstown – with the historic, but crumbling Conrad Building as a backdrop – to promote his Restore Pennsylvania initiative to invest in infrastructure, including assisting with blight removal and reuse.
The plan calls for generating funds by attaching a severance tax to the Marcellus Shale natural gas industry.
Rigby opposes that approach.
“He wants to put the severance on top of the impact (fee),” Rigby said. “That’s a double tax.
“And they already pay their corporate taxes and everything else. I have trouble with that. I don’t think it’s the gas industry’s responsibility to clean up our blighted properties. We have that responsibility to do that whether through private donations or grants. I’d be afraid of what that might do to the gas industry. It’s really doing quite well right now.”
In an attempt to address blight in the county, where a population drop from about 210,000 in the mid-20th century to about 130,000-135,000 nowadays has left vacant and decaying structures across the land, local legislators worked language into a recent state budget-related bill for a new countywide Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Keystone Opportunity Zone.
The 375-acre zone can be divided into sections as small as one acre, as opposed to the past when only larger land areas were eligible. Tax incentives can then be provided to businesses that develop the underutilized properties.
“That opens it up to a lot of our downtown area, not just in Johnstown, but Cambria County as a whole,” Rigby said “Places where we’ve got blighted sections, we can start addressing those now because we don’t need 10 acres to work with. I know that they’re going to go aggressively and start looking at some of the areas that need some attention.”
Rigby added: “We’ve tried everything else. I think this is just one thing that might actually work. It opens the door for outsiders that want to come in and take a chance and invest in Johnstown or in Cambria County as a whole.”
He would also like to work with businesses that want to get involved with blight removal.
“It’s an investment back into the city where their businesses are running,” Rigby said.
Preservation work should be done, too, according to Rigby.
“I’d like to find a way to repurpose some of these houses,” he said. “I don’t think every blighted house needs to be torn down. I think there are probably some solid structures. I look at some of these beautiful old brick homes and I can’t imagine there’s not a way to go in and repurpose them.”
• • •
Millions of dollars are being spent – by municipalities and residents – to bring the region into compliance with state-mandated sewer flow rates for waste that eventually reaches Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant.
Mainlines are being replaced, streets are being torn up, basements in private properties are being cracked open during the process of installing new pipes.
And Rigby is still concerned it might not be enough to assure the project’s success.
“Personally, I think until it’s all said and done, once the last guy’s done and hooked in, we’re going to build a bigger treatment plant anyhow,” Rigby said. “We should have probably just said Ferndale’s $8.5 million, the city’s $30-some million – whatever the numbers are – and said it would be easier just to build a new one. I’m afraid that’s what’s going to happen, once this whole thing is done, somebody is going to say, ‘Well, we need a bigger one’ and we’re just going to go back into the same cycle. I hope I’m wrong. But that’s what I think is going to happen.”
Rigby recently helped the Forest Hills Municipal Authority acquire a low-interest $4,467,500 Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority loan for a sewer upgrade project in Adams Township.
Service will be extended to 145 customers in Adams Township currently using aged on-lot systems, which have a malfunction rate of 83%.
The work will include installing 23,000 feet of gravity collection and 1,900 feet of force main, along with manholes, pump station and associated electrical upgrades.
“I’m extremely happy to see these funds being provided to improve the infrastructure of our community,” Rigby said in a released statement earlier this month. “Quality infrastructure is vital to the quality of life and economic success of any area, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts this project has on Adams Township.”
• • •
Rigby feels a transformation has taken place in the local job market since he first ran for the 71st District’s seat in 2008.
Nowadays, Johnstown Area Regional Industries and PA CareerLink Cambria County state – that at any given time – there are about 1,000 job openings in the region. But they point to difficulties in filling the positions for various reasons, including applicants not being able to pass drug tests.
Rigby cites a lack of enough nighttime public transportation, nighttime childcare and the fact some individuals who receive public assistance could bring in less money if they took certain jobs as, in his opinion, impediments to some job-seekers.
“Ten years ago, the first time I ran, I used to say we’ve got a great base of people that want to work, but there’s no jobs,” said Rigby, who ran unsuccessfully against Barbin in the 2008, 2010 and 2014 general elections. “Well, 10 years later, guess what, there are jobs, but people – for whatever reason – don’t want to work.”
He would like to see further development of small business throughout the district.
“I’d be happy to bring in 20 businesses that employed 20 people than find one that’s going to bring me 400 jobs,” Rigby said. “You start to create a little bit of a competitive market.”
Johnstown’s unemployment rate is currently 4.3%, compared to 3.6% for the nation and 3.8% for the commonwealth.
• • •
Elected officials, business leaders and nonprofit organizations in western Pennsylvania have been, for years, discussing the possibility of adding daily passenger train runs between Pittsburgh and possibly as far east as Harrisburg, which would include stops in Johnstown.
Adding additional Amtrak runs could create an opportunity for individuals to work in Pittsburgh, but live in bedroom communities, such as Johnstown.
A final plan has yet to materialize.
Rigby would like to explore the possibility of not just adding runs on existing tracks, but, instead, setting up a state-of-the-art, high-speed rail.
“That’s the way to go,” Rigby said. “If they’re going to do it, let’s not piddle around. Let’s be in front of it. We’re always the reaction. Instead of being proactive, we’re reactive. Let’s make that investment. Let’s put that to the front.”
He added: “If I take Amtrak to Pittsburgh, I’m not going to get there much quicker than if I drive, other than I can work on my laptop or do whatever. I want to get on a system that’s going to have me there in 30 minutes. If we’re going to invest, let’s invest and really look into the future and what it gives to us and spend those dollars if we’re going to do that sort of thing.
“Let’s not put this system in to get us there now in an hour and a half, so that 10 years from now we say, ‘Boy, we could really use something high speed, but we just spent all this money to get us on the rails.’ ”
