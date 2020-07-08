Reopening of Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown

Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown and Crown American staff gather for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of the hotel on Market Street on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown and Crown American staff gather for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of the hotel on Market Street on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The hotel and Harrigan’s restaurant had been closed for three months due to COVID-19.

Tags

Recommended for you