JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Richland Township Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on Scalp Avenue will be undergoing renovations starting Monday.

That also means the store in the East Hills Plaza will close for more than a month while work is underway, state Liquor Control Board officials said.

The closure will take place at 7 p.m. Monday.

The area’s other stores, including the nearby Geistown Shopping Center, will remain open.

Stores and daily operation hours are also searchable at FWGS.com.

