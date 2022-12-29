JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Richland Township Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on Scalp Avenue will be undergoing renovations starting Monday.
That also means the store in the East Hills Plaza will close for more than a month while work is underway, state Liquor Control Board officials said.
The closure will take place at 7 p.m. Monday.
The area’s other stores, including the nearby Geistown Shopping Center, will remain open.
Stores and daily operation hours are also searchable at FWGS.com.
