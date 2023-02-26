WINDBER, Pa. – Patti Rummel met her husband, Rich, at Windber’s Grand Ballroom about five decades ago.
The couple returned on Sunday to the venue at Windber Recreation Park and Pool to visit the newly renovated event space and all its memories.
“It’s a nice update,” Patti Rummel said.
Windber Borough Council members worked for more than two years to have the historic space enclosed, a HVAC system installed and a commercial kitchen added, among other improvements. A reception was held Sunday to unveil the work.
Patti Rummel, a Mine 42 native, recalled the day she met her husband of 50 years like it was yesterday, even pointing out the pole near the front entrance where they chatted.
She said she was staying with a cousin in Scalp Level and the pair came to a sock hop at the ballroom. Patti Rummel asked a young man if he’d like to dance, which he declined, but he said he’d take her out instead.
Seeing the space updated meant a lot, Rich Rummel agreed.
In total, the project cost more than $1.5 million and was spurred by $1 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds to turn the hall into a year-round venue.
Indiana County-based CNC Construction performed the construction. Work got underway in April 2022.
Windber Mayor Michael Thomas said a lot of effort went into the project, including mountains of paperwork. He noted that supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted some of the work.
Still, he was glad to see the more than 100-year-old hall revamped and ready to go.
“I think it’s going to be a nice place to do events,” Thomas.
Borough Council President John Holden is also pleased with the updates. He said the renovations were “amazing.”
Norman Bowser said the ballroom looked great inside and out. He attended Sunday’s reception with his wife, Mary Lou. The couple of more than 50 years said they’d been visiting the venue since the sock hop days and were happy to see the borough put value back into it.
“It’s beautiful,” Mary Lou Bowser said.
Borough Manager Ronald Allison also recalled the old days of the open-air space and said there’s a major difference with the upgrades, adding that he had a front-row seat to the transformation. He expects the ballroom to be a great asset to the municipality.
Windber officials have hired an event coordinator to market the venue for weddings and other year-round events.
Work still left to be done includes painting the exterior, refinishing the original floor and landscaping.
