JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Planned renovations at downtown Johnstown’s senior center will allow the facility to resume hosting events that haven’t been held for more than a year, officials said.
M. Veil Griffith, administrator of the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging, noted that while the Greater Johnstown Senior Activities Center at 550 Main St. has not been closed, most indoor activities have not taken place since flooding damaged the center in June 2021.
Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt said that it took “quite some time” to find the source of water that flooded the center’s basement and the elevator shaft. He added that the true source of the flooding is unknown, but the renovations will put a dry storage area and a freezer on the first floor to prevent further damage if flooding happens again.
Griffith said that the project will include state-of-the-art renovations in the dining room.
“It will be updated,” she said. “It will be a real contemporary, attractive look at the whole room. We have to do new flooring, new lighting, new walls, actually even a new sound system. ... Once that’s accomplished, the senior center will be an attractive asset in downtown Johnstown and a real asset that could be used for different venues for seniors, and even otherwise, perhaps.”
Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic said that the renovations will cost just under $500,000. The building’s sewer work will be done at the time of the renovations.
Hunt, Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith and Griffith noted that options discussed while events were limited at the senior center included renting another space. Hunt and Smith said that another space was not acquired for senior center events because the project was not supposed to have taken this long.
Smith, Hunt and President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said the project faced delays, including supply-chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three commissioners noted the importance of the senior centers in the county and the socialization that senior citizens get there.
“We agree it has been closed for a long time, but we must get this right,” Chernisky said. “We have worked to secure our senior centers and we reopened the Nanty Glo senior center. Our senior activity centers are important, and we will have a safe senior activity center in Johnstown.”
Griffith said the center is still able to hold events outdoors when the weather permits, and meals are provided for pickup daily, with over 5,523 meals being prepared in January.
According to Griffith, construction on the project is slated to start by the end of this week, with the contractor having 120 days to complete the project.
She anticipates the center being open by the start of summer.
Until then, any senior who would like to attend daily activities can do so at the East Hills Senior Activities Center, 1425 Scalp Ave. According to Griffith, any senior over 60 can take a CamTran bus to that center, and the cost will be covered by the Area Agency on Aging.
She added that beginning on Feb. 7, seniors can drop off their tax documents between 11 a.m. and noon at the Johnstown senior center’s main entrance if they wish to have their simple tax returns done by volunteers. Their Social Security card, photo ID and any tax documents would also be required.
