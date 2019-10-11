GALLITZIN – Interactive exhibits and refurbished replicas are just a few of the updates to a newly renovated Summit Level Visitor Center at the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site.
During a grand re-opening ceremony Friday afternoon, National Park Service officials touted the hard work necessary to complete the renovations of the visitors center, which is the first update since its opening in 1992.
The site, which marks the first railroad to navigate the Allegheny Mountains and serves as the final piece of the Pennsylvania Mainline Canal, takes visitors back to the 1800s as transportation formed communities and created landmarks along their paths.
“The Portage,” which opened in 1834, created the first direct route between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
“It’s kind of the history of your backyard,” said Elizabeth Shope, park guide.
From design to installation, the renovation of the Summit Level Visitor Center took about three years. Exhibit design was completed by EDX of Seattle, while exhibit fabrication was completed by Exhibitology of Newark, New Jersey and audio/video design was done by The Magic Lantern of Pittsburgh.
Along with replicas of locomotives and boats, new information on the site’s role in the Underground Railroad has been implemented into the new visitor center.
Brandon Sliko, a volunteer at the site since 2008, said he’s always had an interest in local history, specifically as it relates to transportation and trains.
“(Trains) are often in the background of our lives, but keep the nation moving,” he said. “I’m truly inspired and fascinated by the story of the Portage Railroad. It makes me proud to tell the story.”
Models made by the late Fred R. Connacher, a Cresson native who spent decades preserving local history, remain in the visitor center as well, and the center’s auditorium is now named after him.
“It’s amazing how much (Connacher) played a part in the fabric of this historic site,” said Stephen M. Clark, Superintendent of the National Parks of Western Pennsylvania.
Doug Bosley, Chief of Interpretation for Allegheny Portage Railroad Historic Site and the Johnstown Flood National Memorial, said Connacher worked to rebuild and refurbish models he had already created, which are featured throughout the visitor center.
“We wouldn’t have had anything to start with without Mr. Connacher’s four decades of work for this site,” Bosley said.
Connacher’s family, including his five children, attended Friday’s grand re-opening.
Theresa McConnell, one of Connacher’s daughters, said her father returned from serving in the U.S. Army during World War II and briefly stayed at the Lemon House, which previously served as a tavern during the days of the Allegheny Portage Railroad.
“I think that’s where his interest started,” she said.
Connacher, who passed away in 2017, retired in 1986 from L. Robert Kimball Corp. in Ebensburg, where he worked as a structural draftsman in bridge design.
Over the years, he took an active interest in preserving local history through artwork and historical models. McConnell recalls watching her father make models and volunteering his talents when the Summit Level Visitor Center first opened at the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site.
Connacher also created a topography model of the flood path during the 1889 Johnstown Flood and several models of the Cresson Mountain House, Cresson Sanatorium for tuberculosis patients and its church, Grace Chapel.
“It’s bittersweet,” McConnell said. “I know dad would have really appreciated the recognition of his contribution to the site. He would have loved this.”
