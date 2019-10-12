EBENSBURG – A front-to-back remodel of Cambria Township’s Walmart Supercenter was completed this weekend, company officials said.
The upgrades include the addition of a “Pickup Tower” and grocery pickup service, as well as new refrigeration storage, Walmart officials said in a release to media.
“We can’t wait to welcome customers in to the new and improved Walmart Supercenter in Ebensburg. We’ve always worked to help customers save money so they can live better. With the new Pickup Tower and Grocery Pickup Service, we’re helping them save time, too. These innovations combine the convenience of online shopping with the accessibility of brick-and-mortar retail,” said Ebensburg store manager Stacy Burkett.
Walmart is investing $83 million into its Pennsylvania stores, many of which haven’t seen significant renovations in a number of years.
Walmart created its orange 15-foot-tall Pickup Towers for shoppers on-the-go, enabling it to store and dispense many online orders when they are ready for pickup.
Designated parking spaces for customers picking up orders have also been added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.