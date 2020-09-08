FRIEDENS – The heroes of Flight 93 will be remembered and “One Nation Under God” celebrated during this year’s service at Flight 93 Memorial Chapel, organizers said.
That’s the theme of this year’s event, which will include a ceremony and worship service at the Coleman Station Road in Friedens, members of the chapel’s committee said in a release to media.
The event begins at 10 a.m. with bagpipes prior to a ringing of the chapel’s Thunder Bell, which will sound one time for the 40 passengers and crew members and unborn child who died on the plane, as well as Father Alphonse Mascherino, the chapel’s founder.
Mascherino died in 2013.
Following the ringing of the bell, a wreath will be placed at the United Airlines Crew Monument by the Rev. Patrick Walsh, of Parkview Alliance Church.
Music selections will be sung by Somerset area performer Danny Conner.
Concluding the laying of the wreath, taps will be sounded by Somerset Community Band member Dave Breen and Scott Holbert.
At 11 a.m., a nondenominational service will be held with Walsh presiding.
After the service, there will be a moment of silent prayer while Paul Angert rings the Thunder Bell.
Conner will sing “God Bless The USA” and those in attendance will be asked to join in the singing of “God Bless America,” which was often Father Al’s concluding song, organizers said.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and follow social-distancing guidelines, the group said.
