EBENSBURG, Pa. – As the Advent season continues, the Rev. Owar Ojulu wants residents of this region to pray for those whose lives are being torn apart by the ongoing war in Ethiopia.
“As we draw near to God,” said Ojulu, an Ethiopian immigrant to the U.S. and the pastor of Ebensburg Presbyterian Church and Colver Presbyterian Church, “God always comes to us. As our western Pennsylvania communities go through Advent, I ask that, whenever you light the candle, please remember Ethiopia. Remember Ethiopia, and remember Ethiopians.
“Advent is anticipation – anticipation for the coming of a new hope and restoration. Pray that God will restore Ethiopia, and I believe Ethiopia will be restored, and the relationship between Ethiopia and America will be amended.”
The year-long war in Ethiopia pits the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a paramilitary group and political party from the country’s north that had dominated Ethiopian politics for about three decades until being ousted in 2018, against the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who recently announced he was at the front lines of the war.
Thousands of people have died, including civilians, and the United Nations is warning of widespread famine.
Ojulu is dismayed by what he sees as the prevailing narrative in the American media and government – that of heroic Tigrayan freedom-fighters struggling against an oppressive Ethiopian government. He instead suggested an analogy to the American Civil War – a group of secessionists attempting to tear their part of the nation away from a government that’s trying to hold the country together.
In this analogy, the Ethiopian equivalent of the war-sparking Confederate assault on Fort Sumter happened on Nov. 4, 2020, when TPLF forces attacked several Ethiopian military bases in the Tigray region, setting off the current fighting.
“Ethiopia is tired of war,” Ojulu said. “Since I was born, we have been in wars at different times. When I was growing up, Ethiopia was fighting with the TPLF, with Eritrea, and before that, when I was born, there was war between Ethiopia and Somalia. Now, Ethiopia did not want to go to war again. … Ethiopia is trying to save the country from going to secessionists.”
Ojulu grew up in a tiny farming village in the Gambela region of western Ethiopia, near the Sudan border, that was “swamped by tribal wars,” he told The Tribune-Democrat when he was interviewed last year for an In the Spotlight feature story. He came to the United States from Ethiopia in 2008, graduated from a Presbyterian seminary in Iowa, spent several years as the pastor of a church in small-town Minnesota and came to Cambria County in the fall of 2019.
He has considered writing a letter to President Joe Biden sharing his perspective on Ethiopia, but said: “I’ve been thinking that even if I would write this letter, it would be like a drop of rain – just one drop, falling into the midst of an ocean – because I’m sure that President Biden has information, but maybe not real information.”
He spoke to The Tribune-Democrat because, he said, he wants “for people who live with me in this community to know what’s going on in Ethiopia … and also ask for prayers, as we transition to Advent.
“I wanted our community to pray for Ethiopia. The government can do whatever they want to do. I’m not a politician, but I believe in the power of prayers.”
