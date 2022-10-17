JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The impact of the transient population living in Johnstown Housing Authority buildings and Section 8 rental units can be felt every day in local classrooms, courtrooms and social services offices.
Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio testified on Monday, during a Pennsylvania Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee hearing at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, that approximately 600 current students reside in those properties. So far, since Aug. 1 of this academic year, 480 students have entered or left the school system, with 116 of them coming from Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, on some days, local magistrates can go through an entire docket when “every defendant’s address is not from Cambria County” and the “odds are (they’re from) Philadelphia or southeastern Pennsylvania,” according to District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.
Many of those same individuals – whether residents of the properties or boarders living there without permission – use services provided by the city and nonprofit organizations.
Neugebauer, Arcurio, Johnstown Housing Authority Executive Director Mike Alberts, 1889 Foundation President Sue Mann and 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health Executive Director Jeannine McMillan shared their thoughts about the cause of and possible solutions for those issues during the hearing, hosted by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, 35th District, and the committee’s chairman, state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-41st District.
“These issues are real in our community, make no mistake,” Langerholc said.
* * * * *
There are 960 federal Section 8 rental assistance vouchers for low-income individuals and approximately 1,500 public housing units available through JHA.
More than one-third of city residents live in poverty. At any given time, somewhere between 40% and 50% of those people are in public housing or Section 8.
That has created poverty saturation as the city’s population has declined from 42,476 in 1970 to 18,411 in 2020.
“I will speak to the elephant in the room,” Arcurio said. “We all know what the issue is. We have an overstock of housing here, and the population that we currently have in this city doesn’t sustain the amount of houses, apartments and vouchers that we have. So, with this overstock of housing, we are just bringing people into our community that are high-poverty, and they’re unemployed, under-employed. And it significantly impacts the Greater Johnstown School District.”
Arcurio said many of the transient students, who have been “plucked from your neighborhood, from your friends, your family, all of the people that are important to you,” often do not become part of the local school community.
Instead “these kids come to us very angry with a wall of armor built around them,” Arcurio said.
“What I can tell you is that those students come to our school district not interested in Trojan pride, not interested in participating on the football team or in forensics, or participating in getting an associate degree in high school,” Arcurio said. “Why? Because they know they’re not going to be here long enough to make those relationships, and build those friendships and have an impact on their school.”
Neugebauer explained how a similar lack of connection is noticeable in the court system.
“I can say there is not that sene of community, generally speaking, in the larger housing projects,” Neugebauer said. “It actually has the opposite effect. They don’t want to cooperate with law enforcement. JHA does cooperate with law enforcement and is a good partner with law enforcement relative to investigating crimes and seeking out answers.”
He added that the problems often arise with individuals who are staying with approved tenants.
“I believe the term housing uses is ‘boarding’ or being a ‘guest’ of somebody in housing,” Neugebauer said. “We don’t know that they’re here. They come here and they steal from our businesses, they sell drugs to our community and they participate in violent crimes. That’s the reality.”
Boarders are not permitted, but often go unnoticed, in public housing or Section 8. Residents are responsible for the actions of their guests and therefore could face eviction if problems are caused.
* * * * *
JHA cannot do much to control how many people live in its properties.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development owns the public housing units and determines how many Section 8 vouchers to issue. The Johnstown Housing Authority currently has 960 vouchers, of which 741 are in use.
There is undoubtedly a noticeable population of people from larger urban centers living in Johnstown public housing and Section 8, including Philadelphia where the waiting list for a unit can be up to 15 years.
Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Section 8 and public housing waitlists are closed.
So residents can come to Johnstown, acquire a voucher and then take it to any other community, even back to Philadelphia to get a rental unit.
Alberts, while testifying under oath, addressed the persistent – but never substantiated to The Tribune-Democrat – local rumor that JHA advertises it properties in Philadelphia and other urban areas.
“Absolutely not,” he said. “I have been here 16 years, we have never advertised. We have never needed to advertise. We’re at 98%, 99% occupancy rate for public housing. We don’t need to advertise.”
JHA gives priority to legal residents of Cambria County, which can be established after one day, and veterans.
Steps are taken to help with the quality of landlord-owned Section 8 rentals, which includes an inspection that involves checking for smoke detectors, proper plumbing, functioning doors and windows, peeling paint and tripping hazards.
“If you see a blighted property, there’s no way that a Section 8 participant lives there,” Alberts said.
JHA is actively trying to find more landlords to be part of the Section 8 program.
* * * * *
The local housing authority runs background checks on all individuals applying to live in public housing or Section 8.
Multiple sources are used, including the JHA and HUD databases, income and asset sources, and the National Sex Offender Registry. Johnstown Police Department conducts a criminal background check. Anybody wanting to specifically live in public housing must have their places of residence for the past 12 months verified and provide a reference from the previous landlord or person with whom the applicant was living.
“Section 8 participants are good people that have passed our extensive screening process,” Alberts told the panel. “They qualify for our programs based on their income and need help paying their rent and a decent place to live. Johnstown Housing Authority does not tolerate drug activity, violent actions or practices like allowing boarders to live in a residence without our knowledge.”
Determinations on who passes a background check are made on a case-by-case basis, according to Alberts. “The people that are hands-on dealing with the applicants are the ones that are making the determinations,” he said.
Alberts thinks JHA does “a pretty darn good job” of vetting perspective tenants and being aware of any problems with residents.
Pittman suggested getting other agencies involved in a “more collaborative approach” could be beneficial.
“The first thing that comes to my mind is there should be some more significant comprehensive approach to how you conduct, determine and implement a decision on a background check,” Pittman said. “It seems to me that there should be a lot of conversation with third parties, such as your district attorney and law enforcement to determine the degree of severity of that background.”
Millan and Mann recommended creating a housing and homelessness task force. McMillan said such an organization could “look at the data more specifically, try to understand the issues, and implement specific initiatives and responses that can be tangible.”
Mann also called for increased support of local social services.
“If our human service providers are expected to shoulder the responsibility of providing affordable housing for economically displaced families and individuals from other communities, then funding is needed to expand the availability of resources to support this population,” Mann said.
