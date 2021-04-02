Authorities have ruled out the possibility that the human remains found Tuesday in Somerset Township are those of a woman who went missing last year.
"We can definitively state that there is no connection between Amy Bracken and the human remains that were found," Somerset Borough police Chief Randy Cox said on Friday.
State police started the investigation when human remains were found in a wooded area near Slickerman Drive, a road that runs past the Somerset County Club in Somerset Township.
A forensics team from Mercyhurst University in Erie collected the remains on Wednesday.
Authorities expect to release details once further analysis has been completed.
Bracken, 39, was reported missing by her family on Feb. 10, 2020. The investigation was later shifted from Somerset to Allegheny County. The case remains open.
