EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two remaining charges against a Missouri man which left a jury deadlocked in a rape case against him earlier this year were dismissed by a Cambria County judge on Thursday.
In April, a Cambria County jury found Cliff Christopher Maloney Jr., 31, not guilty of four of the six counts against him and told Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III that further deliberation would not bring them to a verdict on the remaining two counts.
Maloney was charged in 2022 with allegedly sexually assaulting a then-freshman student at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 2013 when he was a resident assistant.
Maloney was found not guilty on one count of rape of a substantially impaired person, rape of an unconscious person and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on one count of aggravated indecent assault without consent and one count of sexual assault.
In May, a hearing was held to decide if the remaining two counts should be dismissed or if counts should be tried again.
Krumenacker issued an order and an opinion on Thursday dismissing the counts.
In the opinion, Krumenacker said that the jury’s verdicts on counts one and three show that Maloney had not impaired the victim’s ability to consent through drugs or other intoxicants prior to engaging in sexual contact with her. The not guilty verdict on counts two and four show that the jury found that the victim was not unconscious at the time of the sexual contact.
Krumenacker writes that the remaining counts cannot proceed as they are premised on lack of consent due to unconsciousness or impairment, which was decided in the previous counts.
