The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies awarded its first round of funding to local service workers whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic.
A total of $2,250 was distributed to six individuals who applied for help from the Greater Johnstown Service Industry Relief Fund and the Somerset County Worker Relief Fund, a CFA statement read.
Additional distributions are to follow.
Applications are still being accepted for those funds as well as the Help Save Our Bedford County Restaurants and Workers Fund. People can apply at cfalleghenies.org/cfa-relief-funds.
Applicants should apply to the fund in the county where their employer is located, even if they reside in a different county.
CFA President Mike Kane said he encourages service workers to apply.
“Restrictions have been eased but not lifted for local restaurants, and we know service industry workers continue to face difficulties,” Kane said.
“Our community members have demonstrated that they care and want to help.”
Donations for the relief funds in Cambria and Somerset counties have ranged from $5 to $2,000, with 86 gifts from individuals and businesses across the region, the CFA press release read.
Fundraising for all three funds continues, and online donations can be made on the same page where application links are available: cfalleghenies.org/cfa-relief-funds.
Gifts have and will continue to make a difference for local families, read a statement attributed to Somerset County Economic Development Council Executive Director Joshua Boland.
“I have seen firsthand how our service industry workers have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Boland’s statement read. “This fund is a way to directly help those who are facing difficult financial decisions. By continuing to donate to the fund, you’re helping those who need it most.”
