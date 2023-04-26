JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The collective passion for outdoor recreation was palpable Wednesday at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association's Heritage Discovery Center.
Nathan Reigner, Pennsylvania's first director of outdoor recreation, met with local community members, nonprofits, government leaders, business owners, volunteers and other individuals connected to outdoor recreation in the area.
This gathering was the eighth in a series of nine that will wrap up on Thursday at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center at Presque Isle State Park in Erie.
Reigner has traveled the state this month talking to similar communities about their outdoor models and how that's connected to economic development as well as how the information can benefit Pennsylvania as a whole.
"It's about what we can do for the commonwealth – harnessing this power and energy," he said.
To date, around 500 people have shown up for these meetings, Reigner said, to share their hopes and dreams and ways to help develop the state's outdoor recreation industry and office.
"That outpouring really tells me there's power in this, and we can bring it to bear for our community," Reigner said.
Wednesday's agenda covered why there's an investment in the outdoor economy, how the Office of Outdoor Recreation will "unite, grow and strengthen" that economy, a group discussion on the state's plans for Reginer's office and networking with like-minded individuals.
"This isn't just about Johnstown," local outdoor enthusiast and environmentalist Brad Clemenson said. "This is a really exciting statewide program."
Clemenson, who provided opening comments at the meeting, followed by Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, has spent years lifting up outdoor recreation in the area and serves on the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy board as well as the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority board.
He told the crowd that this is not "your grandfather's mill town" anymore and if the area can attract people with outdoor investment, that will translate to new jobs and businesses and "a whole new region."
Reigner said outdoor recreation is about motivation to provide numerous benefits to a community – that includes economic development, mental and physical health, environmental improvement and much more.
He also invited the crowd to consider a thought-problem: Think about how much public discourse is spent on fossil fuels and extracting those resources; what if the same amount of energy was spent on supporting outdoor business?
In Pennsylvania, outdoor recreation contributes around $14 billion to the economy, 1.6% of state gross domestic product and provides around 152,000 jobs, according to 2021 U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data.
The commonwealth also ranks sixth in the nation for outdoor recreation economy size and total employment.
Additionally, the state is in the top 10 in the country for economic activity for hiking, camping, cycling, hunting and related activities, Reigner said.
Throughout his presentation, he worked in some crowd participation, such as on-the-spot digital surveys, and invited others to talk about their experiences in the outdoor industry.
There was also a panel discussion with Bedford County Commissioner Barry Dallara, Olde Bedford Brewing owner Dave Heller, Bedford County Development Association Vice President Jennifer Marsh, The Organic Snack Co. owner Matt Blair and Altoona-Blair County Development Corp. President and CEO Stephen McKnight.
That portion of the conversation revolved around the benefits of outdoor recreation on youth, getting them away from technology and social media; ties to economic development, such as new and expanding businesses; and how the outdoor industry attracts people to regions.
Cindy Adams Dunn, state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary, was also in attendance and provided commendations to the area.
"This community and this region have reached for what Nathan's talking about for decades," Dunn said.
The DCNR secretary, whose father grew up in the region, described Johnstown as the "seed of hope" for the future of Pennsylvania in regard to outdoor recreation.
What's being done in Johnstown – trail development, environmental education, conservation, camping, cycling, kayaking, canoeing – can be used to take Pennsylvania to the next level, Dunn said.
Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, said all of Wednesday's discussion ties into the community-wide branding element her organization has worked with other groups to facilitate.
"Having these conversations identifies what attracts people here," Rager said.
It also helps create awareness of the local opportunities and "will help position us as a great destination not only in Pennsylvania but in the mid-Atlantic states."
