Registration has opened for the sixth annual Chernisky Classic, which is scheduled to take place on July 11, organizers said.
The 5K run/walk and 10K run will be held on the Ghost Town Trail. Racers will head out from and back to the Ebensburg trailhead, located near the Young People’s Community Center, 300 Prave St.
The early-bird registration fee of $22 will be in effect until June 1. After that, the rate will be $28 until online registration closes on July 6. Day-of registration will be $33. Online registration can be done at www.ultrasignup.com; search for “Chernisky Classic.”
Proceeds from the race benefit the training facility of the Volunteer Firemen’s Association of Cambria County & Vicinity. Last year’s edition of the race had 316 paid participants and raised just under $10,000 for the fire school.
Anyone who registers online on or before Friday will receive a ticket voucher for a Johnstown Tomahawks game, a voucher for a free pint of ice cream from the Vale Wood Farms dairy store and a coupon for 25% off merchandise from Precious Metals and Diamonds. Vouchers will be mailed within seven days after Friday.
