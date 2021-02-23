Registration is now open for this year’s “STEAM Summer Academies” at St. Francis University.
The programs are one-week immersive courses in engineering, chemistry, psychology and pre-medicine for high school students in 10th and 11th grades who are at least 15 years old.
These classes will be held June 20 to June 25, and the fee is $500.
The fee includes room and board on campus and all instructional materials – limited financial aid is available.
Participants will be offered a $2,000-per-year scholarship for up to four years if they enroll as a full-time student at SFU within two years of high school graduation.
For more information, visit www.francis.edu/stem-summer-academies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.