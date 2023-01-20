MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Meyersdale Area Elementary School has opened registration for children who will be eligible to attend kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.
Call the elementary school office at 814-634-8313, ext. 3, if you have a child who will be 5 years old before Sept. 1.
If the child is not enrolled in kindergarten this year, but will be 6 years old before Sept. 1, call to enroll him/her in kindergarten or first grade.
Information on kindergarten readiness orientation and kindergarten registration/screening will be provided to families who register.
