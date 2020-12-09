It’s a race through the area’s history.
The Path of the Flood Historic Races, presented by Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, will be held May 29.
The course follows the Path of the Flood Trail, which traces the path of the historic 1889 Johnstown Flood and highlights South Fork, Mineral Point and the City of Johnstown and its boroughs with a 14 miler, 8 miler and 5K.
The races also give runners the opportunity to pass through the Staple Bend Tunnel.
“Like so many other events, the races were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, so it’s especially exciting to bring them back for 2021,” said Deb Winterscheidt, JAHA’s development director and race coordinator.
“We are planning with current COVID-related restrictions in place, so that we can ensure the safety of all our runners and volunteers.”
This year, registration will be capped at 250 runners per distance, there will be no bib transfers allowed, Peoples Natural Gas Park will not be open to spectators and there will be no after-race festival planned. There will be no day-of-race registrations allowed for any distance.
“We plan to remain flexible in the coming months and hope to be able to revisit our plans as the situation warrants,” said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation.
“If the coronavirus vaccine rollout results in less restrictive statewide guidelines, we would love to be able to reinstate the post-race festival and increase the cap on the number of runners.”
Participants who choose the 14-mile distance will have the opportunity to run a new trail and its steep initial 80-foot ascent, which provides a view of South Fork from a new perspective before rejoining the previous course and continuing toward the finish.
All runners will experience the new Trolley Line Extension from East Conemaugh to Woodvale Heights. The trail eliminates the exposed stretch of road that ran from miles 10.5 to 12.0 in previous years.
Mark Voelker, race director, said the race committee was excited to start the planning for 2021’s races after the disappointment of having to cancel this year’s event.
“Although there are presently necessary changes that we have had to plan for due to the current state of the world, we aim to provide the same high quality of an event to give the community of runners and the surrounding areas something positive to focus on,” he said.
Event proceeds will benefit JAHA and the Cambria County trails.
Online registration will close at midnight May 10.
Registration fees vary and children 17 and under are free.
Those wanting to participate can register at www.active.com and search for 2021 Path of the Flood Historic Races, and the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/POTFHistoricRaces.
