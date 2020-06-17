Organizers said that the registration deadline is approaching for the 2020 Chernisky Classic, a 5K run-walk and 10K run that will benefit the Volunteer Fireman’s Association of Cambria County & Vicinity’s training facility.
The race is scheduled to start at 9:05 a.m. July 11. Racers will head out from and return to the Ebensburg trailhead of the Ghost Town Trail, located near the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St. An announcement will be made by July 7 if any changes must be made to the date or time of the race.
Online registration for the race costs $28 and will close July 6. Day-of paper registration will cost $33. Registration can be done online by searching for “Chernisky Classic” at www.ultrasignup.com or for “Chernisky Classic 2020” on Facebook. Paper applications are available at Up-N-Running, 208 W. High St., Ebensburg.
As a Father’s Day promotion, anyone who registers for the race on Saturday (June 20) or Sunday (June 21) will receive vouchers for 56 ounces of ice cream from the Vale Wood Farms store near Loretto, a large fry from Heroes Tavern in Nanty Glo, one free lane rental from Ironside Axe in Johnstown, 15% off merchandise at Up-N-Running and 20% off Pirates, Steelers and Penguins merchandise at Pittsburgh Gift Shop in Cambria Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.