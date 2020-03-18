Healthy Kids Running Series, a national inclusive youth running experience where children ages 2 to 14 celebrate their success and develop an active healthy lifestyle, is accepting registrants for its five-week spring series in Johnstown.
The first race will begin at 4:30 p.m. April 19 at Highland Park in Johnstown.
Children compete each week for a chance to earn points, and at the end of the series, the top boy and girl with the most points in their respective age division earn a trophy. All participants receive a finisher’s medal, race bag and Healthy Kids Running Series tech T-shirt.
Early registration is $35 for the five-week series prior to March 29, and then increases to $40.
To register, visit runsignup.com/hkrsjohnstown.
