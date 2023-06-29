PITTSBURGH – Susan Stuart, president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based Center for Organ Recovery & Education, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations. The award was presented June 23 during the association’s annual meeting, recognizing individuals across the country for outstanding contributions to the field of organ, tissue and cornea donation sustained over at least two decades.
“A pioneer in the field of donation and transplant for more than three decades, thousands of individuals nationwide owe their second chance at life to Stuart’s relentless pursuit of excellence,” CORE said in a press release. “Moreover, her compassionate support has provided solace to countless grieving donor families, offering them comfort during their most challenging moments.”
The not-for-profit CORE organization facilitates organ, tissue and cornea donation in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, New York.
